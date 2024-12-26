Arsenal interested in Wolves star Matheus Cunha



According to The Athletic, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the performances of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha ahead of the forthcoming transfer window.

The London heavyweights have had a disappointing Premier League season so far and they are 6 points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Gunners face a huge task to beat the Reds to the top-flight title and there is a possibility that the club’s board could focus on strengthening the first-team squad with new arrivals this winter.

The Athletic claim that Arsenal are monitoring Cunha, who has been a long-term target of theirs. The Brazilian’s performances have impressed them, but Wolves are unlikely to do business next month.

Wolves are right in the relegation battle in 18th and they are unlikely to entertain the prospect of losing Cunha.

Top-class

Cunha’s loan move to Wolves from Atletico Madrid came as a surprise. Wolves were more than happy to sign him on a permanent basis for £44 million and he has quickly turned out as an important player for them.

The Brazilian star was good in his 1st full season with 14 goals and 8 assists from 36 games and he has continued the good work this campaign with 9 goals and 3 assists from only 18 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has entered the peak phase in his career and his qualities would be perfect for Arsenal. Cunha can operate as an attacking midfield or a striker. He tends to prefer cutting inside from the left wing.

His high pressing and defensive contributions are some of his main strengths which manager Mikel Arteta demands from his players at Arsenal. The Gunners may have to wait until the summer to discuss his transfer.

The Midlands club are known for playing hardball in negotiations for their prized assets and Arsenal may have to pay a premium fee in the region of £60 million to secure his services at the end of the campaign.