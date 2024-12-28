Arsenal looking to trump Liverpool and Man Utd to Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for the better part of 2024. While links with the Whites have faded away in recent weeks, there is supposedly interest in the Canadian international from the Premier League given that his contract expires in June 2025.

Arsenal are ‘battling’ Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United to his signing, according to Caught Offside. Bayern Munich’s contract offer to Davies has felt short of the player’s demands and though the Bavarians are hopeful that he will commit to a new deal sooner or later, the player has the option of agreeing a pre-contract with another club from January.

Arsenal move most likely for Davies

As long as Alphonso Davies does not officially pen fresh terms at Bayern Munich, his Premier League suitors will be confident about their chances of landing him on a free transfer next year.

Manchester United are a work in progress under Ruben Amorim and will look to sign a left back next year but Davies might very possibly be out of their league. The Red Devils will not be able to guarantee him the prospect of playing regularly in the Champions League, which will be a bare minimum for a player of his calibre.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have Andy Robertson in their squad. The Scottish international has at least a couple of more years under his belt and therefore, Davies’ capture might not be as high on their list of priorities, especially given that his wage demands are likely to be on the higher side. They might instead sign someone like Milos Kerkez as he can initially be Robertson’s understudy.

Arsenal, however, will be confident in their chances of landing the 24-year-old.

Riccardo Calafiori is a fantastic left back but Davies is very possibly head and shoulders above him in all departments. Jurrien Timber could also be moved to the right back position if the Bayern Munich star were to arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side can offer Davies an attractive sporting project and he can build on his success from his tenure at Germany should he succeed in moving to London. Having won five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League with Bayern, the left back’s experience will also be vital for a budding but incredibly ambitious side like Arsenal.