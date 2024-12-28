Arsenal eyeing gutsy transfer for Wolves star Matheus Cunha in 2025

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed that the club has not ruled out making signings in January. With recent injury setbacks suffered by Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling, it is not hard to see why the Gunners could do some business in the winter especially with a striker’s acquisition already very high on their list of priorities.

The Telegraph has reported that Arsenal are interesting in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha. He is enjoying a terrific campaign in the Premier League. Having scored 10 goals and assisted four times, the Brazilian’s impressive form has been largely responsible for Wolves’ recent run of form, which has seen them rise from the relegation zone.

Cunha has become the subject of interest for several sides given his start to the season and Wolves might also be resigned to losing the former Atletico Madrid marksman sooner or later. They are reportedly looking for £60 million to part with perhaps their best player and it should be a fee well within Arsenal’s budget for a forward.

January move unlikely

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won two straight matches on the trot since Vitor Pereira’s appointment as their head coach with Matheus Cunha impressing in both those fixtures. Though Cunha’s sale might occur at some point next year, they are unlikely to be in a position to consider offers for him in January given that they will be in a relegation battle until the end of the campaign.

If indeed Arsenal are keen on a forward’s addition in the winter, they will need to look elsewhere for options as none of their primary targets, including the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, are expected to be put up for sale midway through the season. It remains to be seen how much exactly they are willing to spend in January as well.

Arsenal’s need for a forward is very well-documented and it would be a massive benefit if a new arrival can act as a back-up for Bukayo Saka as well as being a number nine, but Mikel Arteta might need to wait for a suitable profile until the summer.