Liverpool step up efforts to sign Crystal Palace’s Guehi

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the South London club from Chelsea back in 2021, the 24-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure for the Eagles in recent years. He was selected to play for England in the European Championship last summer and helped his country reach the final.

Following that, he attracted a lot of attention last summer and the Reds were linked with a move for him. But, Newcastle United were reportedly most interested in hiring him, and in the end, the Eagles didn’t allow him to leave.

Now, the Englishman has continued to play a pivotal role for Crystal Palace this season and Fichajes state that Liverpool are still interested in signing him. They are even ready to step up their efforts to get the deal done by submitting a £65m proposal.

This won’t be sufficient money to persuade Crystal Palace to cash-in on him. But, the player has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and if they can’t manage to agree on a new deal with him soon then they could sell him for a cut-price deal next year.

Guehi to Liverpool

The 24-year-old is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, is efficient in defensive contributions and reads the game well. Moreover, he is a Premier League proven defender so he should take less time to settle down should he move to Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez are the centre-back options Liverpool currently have at their disposal. But, Konate has been sidelined with an injury in recent weeks, while Gomez picked up an issue last time out against West Ham United.

Van Dijk’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he will turn 34 next year. So, signing a new defender would be the right decision even if they manage to tie him down to a fresh term over the coming weeks.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to sign Guehi to add depth in the defensive department.