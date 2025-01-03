Fernandes, Mainoo and Ugarte return as Amorim makes 3 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Liverpool

Manchester United start 2025 with a daunting trip to Anfield as they face Liverpool on matchday 20 of the Premier League on Sunday, January 5th, at 16:30 UK time. The Red Devils are on a losing streak of four matches in all competitions and will be looking to put behind a terrible run of form behind them in their upcoming match.

With that said, here is a look at the predicted eleven for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is set to continue in goal.

Defenders – Manchester United have conceded 11 goals in their last four matches but their back three is unlikely to change exponentially. Matthijs de Ligt will possibly be the central option, with Lisandro Martinez playing as the left centre back and Harry Maguire expected to feature on the right. Leny Yoro has struggled with the physicality of the Premier League and might not be used in a high octane game against Liverpool from the word go.

Ugarte and Mainoo to partner in midfield

Midfielders – Kobbie Mainoo came off the bench in Manchester United’s last match but could be handed a berth in the playing eleven on Sunday. Manuel Ugarte could also return to the team having served a one-match suspension against Newcastle United. The duo is likely to play together in central midfield, thus replacing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Meanwhile, Noussair Mazraoui is expected to feature at right wing back and Diogo Dalot could play on the left side.

Forwards – Amad Diallo has been one of Man United’s better players in recent outings and could be deployed on the right wing against Liverpool once more. Bruno Fernandes could return to the left wing after missing the last match due to being suspended. The Portuguese’s role will be more free roaming but on paper, he will be employed in the final third.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to feature as the striker.

This is how Manchester United could line-up for the game.