Arsenal eye raid to sign PSG midfielder Marco Asensio

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Asensio, as per Caught Offside.

After joining Los Blancos from Mallorca back in 2015, the Spaniard enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabéu before signing for Les Parisiens in 2023.

The midfielder won three La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies and several other major competitions at Los Merengues. At the French giants, he won the Ligue 1 title last campaign and is on course to becoming the French champions once again this season.

However, Asensio has been in and out of Luis Enrique’s starting eleven so, Caught Offside claim that the Spaniard wants to leave and Les Parisiens are open to selling him. The midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and Enrique’s side want a fee of at least £21m for him.

Arsenal have been monitoring Asensio’s current situation at PSG and could make a move to sign him. However, the Gunners aren’t the only club interested in him as Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Real Sociedad and Real Betis are also keen on securing his service.

Asensio to Arsenal

Although the Spain international has been around for a long time, he is still just 28. He is an attacking midfielder by traits but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role and left flank. Moreover, he can play in the false nine position if needed.

Asensio has the experience of winning big silverware and would bring the winning mentality to the Emirates Stadium if he were to join in January or next summer.

Having a versatile player is always useful, therefore, the former Real Madrid star could be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arteta’s side eventually make a concrete approach to sign Asensio if he leaves Parc des Princes in January or at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 3-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League in midweek, Arsenal will face off against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners have fallen behind in the title race so they will have to continue winning games to close the gap with Liverpool.