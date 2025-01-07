Tottenham & Arsenal interested in signing Jobe Bellingham

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, as per TalkSPORT.

Spurs enjoyed a stellar start under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance last term but eventually ran out of gas and ended the campaign in fifth position in the Premier League, outside of the Champions League spot.

Now, the Lilywhites have had a dire first half of this campaign, languishing in the bottom half of the table. As a result, Postecoglou has come under fire so it seems the Australian boss is planning to reinforce the squad to turn the situation around.

TalkSPORT state that Tottenham have registered their interest in signing the 19-year-old – the youngster brother of Real Madrid and England superstar, Jude Bellingham – and could make a concrete approach to hire him in January or next summer.

The Black Cats are ready to let the youngster leave the club should they receive an offer of around £20m. So, financially, purchasing him shouldn’t be an issue for Spurs but securing his service won’t be easy as Arsenal, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also keen on purchasing him.

Battle

Arsenal have seemingly been exploring the market to sign a new midfielder this year as Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s futures are currently uncertain.

Both have entered the final few months of their respective contracts and considering they have already reached the wrong end of their careers, freshening up this position would be the right decision.

Bellingham has been enjoying a promising campaign in the Championship this season, making seven goal contributions. He has been helping his side mount a top-two finish this term.

The youngster has been playing in a double midfield pivot for Sunderland but can play in the number ten position and box-to-box role. He can play threading passes between the lines and is a combative player.

The Englishman, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side or the Emirates club can eventually manage to secure his service if he leaves Stadium of Light in January or next summer.