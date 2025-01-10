Man Utd eyeing audacious swoop for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia



According to French publication L’Equipe, Manchester United are planning an audacious swoop to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the current transfer window.

The Mancunian giants have been unconvincing in front of goal this campaign and they have netted only 23 goals after 20 Premier League games. Man United need to bolster their attack for the 2nd half of the season and L’Equipe claim that the club have held concrete talks over a potential transfer for Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in landing the Georgian sensation while there is fresh Premier League interest from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. United have floated the idea of including Marcus Rashford in a potential exchange deal for the 23-year-old attacker and it remains to be seen whether Napoli consider the offer.

Difficult task

United have not spent big during the last few winter transfer windows. The club face a similar situation this time as they are close to the PSR spending limits for the financial year. There is interest in signing Kvaratskhelia, but Napoli may want additional cash on top of Rashford to consider a potential swap deal in the ongoing transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain have already set the benchmark with negotiations over a £67 million transfer and United face an uphill task of beating them to his signature. Kvaratskhelia has been exceptional for Napoli with 30 goals and 29 assists from 108 appearances. He is predominantly a left winger, but would suit the left wing-back position at United.

United manager Ruben Amorim is looking for an attack-minded option in the role and Kvaratskhelia would be a good signing. The big question mark is whether they can persuade Napoli to accept a part-exchange deal involving Rashford, considering Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to discuss a straight cash agreement which could be preferred.

The Red Devils also face new competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, who are in a better financial position to afford the highly-rated attacker. We don’t see the possibility of Kvaratskhelia arriving at Old Trafford this month.