Manchester United predicted line-up against Southampton

Manchester United will welcome newly promoted side Southampton at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League encounter tonight.

The Red Devils suffered four consecutive defeats in all competitions before drawing against Liverpool in the first match of this year. Last weekend, they overcame Arsenal’s challenge in the FA Cup third-round fixture despite playing with a man short.

So, Ruben Amorim’s side will be hoping to continue the winning run in this fixture as well. Man Utd are winless in the Premier League since beating Manchester City last month.

On the other hand, the visitors have had a difficult first half of the season, sitting at the bottom of the table with six points from 20 games. They started the season with Russell Martin as the manager but following poor displays, he was relieved of his duties. Ivan Juric has been appointed as the new manager but the performances haven’t improved at all under him.

Team news

Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount have been out injured at the moment so they aren’t in contention to feature tonight. Diogo Dalot picked up a red card against Arsenal in the FA Cup last time out, therefore, he is suspended for this game.

Predicted line-up

Altay Bayindir displayed a match-winning performance last time out but Andre Onana is likely to be recalled for this game to start between the sticks for Man Utd.

Harry Maguire displayed a promising display last time out but he could be rested for this game and Leny Yoro could replace him. Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez are expected to be the other two centre-backs, while Noussair Mazraoui and Tyrell Malacia may be the two wing-backs.

Manuel Ugarte is set to be paired up with Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield department with Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo likely to be the two attacking midfielders. Therefore, Alejandro Garnacho could feature off the bench.

Rasmus Hojlund was quiet last time out and compared to him, Joshua Zirkzee looked brighter after his introduction in the second half. However, the Dane could keep hold of his place in the centre-forward position for United.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Southampton

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia; Bruno, Amad, Hojlund