Tottenham & Arsenal interested in signing Andrea Cambiaso

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites have struggled with injury problems thus far this season with most of those at the back. The first-choice centre-back partnership, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been out with their respective problems.

Moreover, Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie have been sidelined owing to their injuries. As a result, they have found it difficult to showcase consistency this season.

They started the campaign promisingly and defeated both Manchester clubs away from home with an aggregate scoreline of 7-0. However, they failed to keep the momentum going and are currently 14th in the Premier League table with 24 points from 21 games.

Ange Postecoglou previously hinted that Spurs are looking at options to reinforce the squad in this winter window and have already signed Antonin Kinsky.

Now, Caught Offside claim that the Australian boss wants to add depth in the fullback positions and have identified Cambiaso as a serious option. The North London club have been monitoring his development in recent times before making a potential swoop. The Bianconeri don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £46m.

However, purchasing the Italian won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Arsenal are also interested in him as Mikel Arteta appreciates the 24-year-old very much. Moreover, Aston Villa and Manchester City are in this race as well with the Citizens seemingly the favourite to get the deal done.

Arsenal have also been struggling with injury problems this season. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus picked up serious injuries recently, additionally, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been sidelined for a long-time.

New summer signing Riccardo Calafiori has found it difficult to stay fit this season. So, it seems Arteta wants to add more depth in the fullback positions.

Cambiaso is a technically gifted versatile player. He is comfortable with both feet and can play in either fullback position, moreover, he is efficient in more advanced roles.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Juventus in recent times and has also established himself as an integral part of Italy national team’s starting eleven.