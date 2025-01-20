Liverpool eyeing free transfer for Joshua Kimmich in the summer

Liverpool are comfortably leading the Premier League standings but are expected to improve their squad strength in the summer. While their performances have been incredibly good in most matches, Arne Slot’s men have ridden their luck as far as fitness is concerned in comparison to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

A holding midfielder’s signing is expected to be of priority following the conclusion of 2024/25 while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s possible departure for Real Madrid could open up a vacancy at right back too. It looks like the Reds are planning on killing two birds with one stone by signing Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich on a free transfer, German source TZ has reported.

Kimmich is in the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena and could be on the move to pursue a new challenge having won everything possible with Bayern. Though the door to renewing his contract in his homeland has not been shut yet, there is no agreement between the player and the club over an extension either.

Kimmich a fantastic addition

Joshua Kimmich is one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe and is also an extremely capable right back, whose passing game and creativity are particularly excellent. The 29-year-old has been vital for Bayern Munich over the years and was described as an ‘absolutely outstanding’ player by Jose Mourinho in 2020, the year in which he won the treble with the Bavarians.

There are not many clubs which are an upgrade over Bayern Munich but Liverpool arguably is one of those, especially given how they have performed in recent years. A player like Kimmich would add some invaluable experience and leadership to the dressing room at Anfield, with the German international’s signing on a free transfer promising to be a superb deal.

Liverpool could also have an uninterrupted path to signing Kimmich. Not only are they going to present a very attractive project to the versatile star but they will also be able to see off interest from Barcelona very comfortably. The Catalans have been longstanding admirers of the Bayern maestro but might not be able to land him this year owing to their financial condition.