[Teams] Liverpool vs Lille: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool will look to cement their place at the top of the Champions League table with a win over Lille at Anfield tonight.

The Reds sit top of the table, three points clear of Barcelona, having won all six of their games so far having beaten Girona away back in December. Arne Slot will hope to maintain their 100 percent record with another victory this evening.

The Dutch coach has made some changes from the side that beat Brentford at the weekend but Alisson Becker starts in goal once again for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold is given a rest as Conor Bradley is recalled to start at right-back.

Jarell Quansah comes in to partner Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence so Ibrahima Konate makes way. Andrew Robertson returns to the starting eleven at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas dropping to the bench.

Ryan Gravenberch starts once again in the holding role while Dominic Szoboszlai also keeps his place in Liverpool’s eleven tonight. However, Alexis MacAllister is given a rest with Curtis Jones recalled in midfield.

Mohamed Salah retains his place on the right wing while Luis Diaz also starts for the Reds but there is a chance in the front three with Darwin Nunez handed a start up front after his late heroics off the bench at the weekend. Cody Gakpo is the man to drop out.

As for the visitors, Jonathan David is the obvious dangerman for Lille so the Liverpool defence will need to keep a close eye on the Canadian international hitman.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Konate, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold Danns, Morton

Lille

Chevalier; Gundmundsson, Alexsandro, Diakité, Mandi; Bakker, Mukau, André, Cabella; Haraldsson, David.

Subs: Mannone, Cailard, Meunier, Ismaily, Cossier, Bouaddi, Mbappe, Gomes, Sahraoui, Bayo.