Man Utd urged to beat Arsenal to sign Benjamin Sesko

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has urged his former club to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko by beating Arsenal in the race.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are the Red Devils’ centre-forward options, but neither has displayed their best in the Premier League thus far.

As a result, Man Utd have struggled to score goals this season, netting only 27 times from 22 games. They are currently languishing 13th in the Premier League table with 26 points from 22 games.

During an interview (via the Metro), Yorke says that United must sign a new striker to turn the situation around and should go for Sesko as he is a ‘great’ profile. The Leipzig star has a similar profile to Newcastle United star Alexander Isak but would be a cheaper option.

Sesko is mobile, big and has incredible shooting ability – which would be perfect for the Red Devils. He is a proper No.9 so he would be an ‘ideal’ acquisition for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Sesko to Man Utd

He said:

“They[Man Utd] need another striker. I would love it if Manchester United went and signed Benjamin Sesko, I watched him play recently and he’s a great profile. He’s similar to Alexander Isak but probably cheaper. “Sesko has a great presence up front, he’s a big striker with an incredible shot on him. He’s mobile too, which Manchester United need. Sesko would be my ideal signing for Manchester United. He’s a proper No.9.”

Sesko was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last summer and the Gunners are said to be still interested in signing him to bolster the attack. However, it is believed that the striker won’t leave in mid-season and Man Utd and the Gunners will have to wait until next summer to seal the deal.

Sesko has been in fine form this season, making 16 goal contributions in all competitions. He is considered one of the most talented young strikers in the world so he would be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually go head-to-head with each other over a deal to sign Sesko in January or next summer.