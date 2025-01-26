Manchester United predicted line-up vs Fulham

Manchester United have been very poor in the Premier League thus far this season, sitting at the bottom half of the table with 26 points from 22 games.

Fortunately, they have been better in the Europa League and after beating Rangers in midweek, the Red Devils have climbed up the table to fourth with 15 points from six games. They have won all three games of this competition under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Now, Man Utd will have to shift their focus onto the Premier League once again as they will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday night.

On the other hand, Marco Silva’s side have had a promising first half of this season, sitting ahead of the Red Devils with 33 points from 22 games.

Team news

Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans aren’t available for selection owing to their injury problems. Victor Lindelof is close to returning after recovering from his issue and could even be named in the matchday squad this weekend.

Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro picked up minor injuries last time out against Rangers so they are in doubt ahead of this fixture.

Predicted line-up

Andre Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper but has made bad mistakes every now and then. He did it last time out so Altay Bayindir should get the nod to start in goal ahead of the Cameroonian.

If Yoro and De Ligt can’t start then Noussair Mazraoui may commence in the RCB position. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez should complete the back three for the visitors.

Diogo Dalot may continue in the left-wing-back position and Amad Diallo might be on the opposite side. So, Tyrell Malacia could feature off the bench.

Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are expected to be the midfield pairing, therefore, Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer would return to the bench after starting in midweek.

Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho should be the two attacking midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 formation for United. Joshua Zirkzee is likely to keep hold of his place in the centre-forward position so Rasmus Hojlund may feature off the bench.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Fulham

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Bruno, Garnacho, Zirkzee