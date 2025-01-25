[Teams] Liverpool vs Ipswich Town: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Ipswich Town at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds are enjoying a superb campaign, both domestically and in Europe, as they sit top of the Premier League and Champions League tables. Arne Slot’s men maintained their 100 percent record in Europe with a 2-1 win over Lille on Tuesday night and are comfortably through to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare.

Domestically, the Reds are storming their way to the title as they head into the weekend action holding a six point lead with a game in hand, so they can at least maintain that advantage with victory over Ipswich today.

Alisson Becker keeps goal once again while Virgil van Dijk is partnered by Ibrahima Konate in the middle of defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back with Andrew Robertson occupying the left-back spot.

Ryan Gravenberch starts in the defensive midfield position along with Alexis MacAllister for Liverpool. Dominic Szoboszlai also gets a start so Harvey Elliot has to make do with a place on the bench.

Mohamed Salah starts on the right flank once again for Liverpool while Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz also start in attack. Therefore, Darwin Nunez has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, Danns, Quansah, Bradley

Ipswich

Walton, Burns, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Hutchinson, Phillips, Morsy, Philogene, Delap

Subs: Muric, Johnson, Townsend, Godfrey, Taylor, Luongo, Enciso, Hirst, Broadhead