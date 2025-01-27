Christopher Nkunku now open to joining Man Utd



According to Caught Offside, Chelsea playmaker Christopher Nkunku is open to a potential move to Manchester United before the transfer window closes next week.

The France international has been a fringe player for the London heavyweights. Manager Enzo Maresca has started him as a striker in the European and Cup matches. Nicolas Jackson has been preferred to lead the attack in the Premier League.

Nkunku is openly interested in leaving the Blues for a new challenge. He had more or less agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich earlier in the winter transfer window, but a deal has not been struck.

Chelsea’s £59 million valuation put Bayern off from making an offer. There is an option to loan him with an obligation to purchase, but Bayern are not engaged in negotiations with the Blues for now.

Possible deal

Nkunku joined the Blues from RB Leipzig after a couple of superb campaigns in the Bundesliga. His first season with Chelsea was hampered by injuries. He has avoided setbacks this year, but Maresca has continued to prefer Jackson up front.

The Frenchman is more accustomed to playing as an attacking midfielder than as the main striker. He has not featured in that position in the league due to the consistent performances of Cole Palmer since his arrival from Manchester City in 2023.

A move to Old Trafford could be tempting for the same reason. Under new manager Ruben Amorim, Man United have played with two attacking midfielders in the XI and there is room for Nkunku to compete for one of those positions.

Nkunku has 13 goals and 4 assists for the campaign despite his inconsistent playing time. With regular minutes under his belt, he could become a key player for the Mancunian outfit as they make a late push to finish in the European spots.

Just like Bayern, United can’t afford to land the highly-rated star on a permanent deal. With Chelsea interested in landing Alejandro Garnacho, a swap agreement could materialise between the clubs before the transfer deadline next week.