Chelsea draw up three-man shortlist with winger’s signing expected this year

Chelsea have one of the best offensive departments on paper in the Premier League this season but it is expected that they will be in the transfer market again in the upcoming summer so revamp in the final third. Enzo Maresca reportedly sees the purchase of a left winger and a striker as his priorities, apart from a goalkeeper and central defender

The Athletic has reported that the Blues have already begun their homework for the off-season and have drawn up a three-man shortlist of left wingers. Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, Borussia Dortmund speedster Jamie Gittens and Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho are all on the club’s radar, with a combined valuation of £193 million.

Williams has a release clause worth £50 million at Athletic Bilbao, while Gittens has been slapped with a price tag amounting to £83 million. United’s asking price for Garnacho, meanwhile, is said to be £60 million, so Chelsea will need to be pay on the higher side if they are to land any of their preferred targets ahead of next season as well as weather some competition.

Gittens would work best for Chelsea

Among the three players Chelsea have shortlisted, Jamie Gittens promises to be the best investment. Though he is the most expensive of the trio at £83 million, the Borussia Dortmund star is technically adept, quick and efficient having delivered to good measure in the final third this season with 11 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams remains a promising option. as well but there is likely to be stern competition for his services from the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur. The 22-year-old is also paid over £300,000 per week by his current employers, so any interested party will need to better that amount in their offer to the player.

Alejandro Garnacho has showcased good potential but has had extremely erratic form during his time at Manchester United. Additionally, he has not even been a regular fixture at Old Trafford and has not proven that he warrants a £60 million investment, so Chelsea would be better off purchasing a player who has plays consistently elsewhere and has the numbers to back his price.