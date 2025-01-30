Manchester United predicted line-up against FCSB

Manchester United will take on Romanian side FCSB at National Arena in a crucial Europa League fixture tonight.

After beating Rangers last week, the Red Devils are currently fourth in the table with 15 points from seven games. A draw in this fixture could secure their place in the round of 16 but they will be looking to come away with all three points.

Man Utd will be coming into this game off the back of a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League so they will be hoping to continue the winning run going in this fixture as well.

On the other hand, the hosts are currently eighth in the table with 14 points from seven games and they will be desperate to win this game to finish in the top eight position to avoid playing in the playoff round. They have already reached the knockout stage like Ruben Amorim’s side.

Team news

Mason Mount is set to be unavailable for selection due to his injury problems, while Jonny Evans isn’t in contention to feature either. But, the good news is that Luke Shaw has returned to full training after recovering from his issue but this game will come too early for him to feature.

Manuel Ugarte picked up a knock last time out but is ready to play. However, Marcus Rashford is not going to be involved in this game as he hasn’t travelled with the squad.

Predicted line-up

Altay Bayindir started last week against Rangers and looked steady so he is set to be deployed in goal for the visitors. Therefore, Andre Onana would be among the substitutes.

Leny Yoro could be called upon to start on the RCB position, while Matthijs de Ligt might be in the middle ahead of Harry Maguire with Lisandro Martínez expected to complete the centre-back trio.

Diogo Dalot should be in the right-wing-back role and Tyrell Malacia may commence on the opposite side. Therefore, Noussair Mazraoui is likely to feature off the bench if needed.

Toby Collyer could replace Ugarte in the engine room with Kobbie Mainoo likely to be alongside his compatriot. Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo would be the two attacking midfielders with Joshua Zirkzee in the centre-forward position. Therefore, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho might be involved off the bench.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs FCSB

Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Dalot, Collyer, Mainoo, Malacia; Bruno, Amad, Zirkzee