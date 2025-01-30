Liverpool in battle with Arsenal to sign Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Antonie Semenyo, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds have enough firepower in their wide areas as they already have Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa. Moreover, Harvey Elliott can also provide cover in this position if needed.

However, Mohamed Salah’s future continues to remain uncertain as his existing deal with the Merseyside club is set to expire at the end of this season. So, it seems Liverpool are exploring options to sign a new winger if the Egyptian eventually leaves the club.

Caught Offside claim that Arne Slot’s side are interested in Semenyo and they could make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield in January or next summer.

However, they aren’t alone in this race as Arsenal are also interested in him to reinforce the attacking department following Bukayo Saka’s recent injury absence.

Battle

The Ghanaian has established himself as a key player in Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven in recent times after joining from Bristol City. He has been in fine form thus far this season, making 12 goal contributions in all competitions.

The forward is valued at around £23m by Transfermarkt and has four and a half years left in his current contract. Therefore, considering his importance in the Bournemouth squad, they are unlikely to let their star man leave for cheap late in this window if they are forced to cash-in.

Following Gabriel Jesus and Saka’s injury, Arsenal have found themselves thin in numbers in their attacking department. Therefore, purchasing a new wide forward before the deadline would be the right decision to help Arteta achieve all the objectives at the end of this season.

Semenyo has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times but there are question marks whether he would be the right option for Arsenal or Liverpool to help them achieve their lofty ambitions.

Therefore, the North London club or the Merseyside club would be better off exploring more proven wingers to reinforce their attacking department.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to secure Semenyo’s signature.