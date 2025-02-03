Arsenal eyeing deadline day attempt at signing Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins

Arsenal beat Manchester City 5-1 on matchday 24 of the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium after a terrific offensive display in front of their home support. That’s not to say the Gunners are at full strength, however, as injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have taken their toll in the recent past and could very possibly decide the course of their campaign.

After the double blow, it had seemed as if Mikel Arteta would rebuild his offensive unit in the winter but with only a few hours left until deadline day, Arsenal are yet to make any noteworthy additions. That could change very shortly, however, as they are plotting a late swoop for Aston Villa hitman Ollie Watkins, according to The Independent.

Unai Emery has maintained that Watkins is ‘happy to stay’ at Villa Park at least until the summer in spite of Arsenal’s interest although the Clarets could come under the PSR scanner soon after signing Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford. Therefore, a good offer for any player, including Watkins, could seriously compel them into selling their prized asset.

£60 million deal possible

Arsenal have offered £40 million for Ollie Watkins, while Aston Villa are firm on their £60 million price tag. It goes without saying that the Englishman is a crucial player for them, thanks to his 11 goals and nine assists this season, and his prominence will likely increase in the second half of the campaign after Jhon Duran’s sale to Al Nassr.

Ideally, Arsenal should be paying £60 million for a superb forward who has proven his credentials in the Premier League but with the summer transfer window likely to open up several options in a similar range, it comes as no surprise as to why they would be reluctant in match Aston Villa’s asking price for a player who will turn 30 in December this year.

Moreover, their performance against Manchester City was a sign of how potent their attacking department can be even without arguably their best player, Bukayo Saka, and a natural striker. As a result, Mikel Arteta might not cause a fuss over the lack of signings in the last four weeks if conversations have already been held regarding the Gunners’ aspirations for the summer.