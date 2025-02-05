Arsenal ‘set sights’ on signing Como star Nico Paz

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on signing Como star Nico Paz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Fabio Vieira’s departure last summer, Mikel Arteta has been left with Martin Odegaard as the only No.10 option. Amid the Norwegian’s injury absence earlier this season, the Gunners boss decided to deploy Leandro Trossard in this position but the Belgian is more comfortable out wide.

Ethan Nwaneri has added depth in this position after coming through the Hale End academy but he is just 17 and needs time to reach his full potential. So, perhaps, Arteta is eager to add more depth to this position ahead of next campaign.

Fichajes claim that Arsenal have earmarked Paz as a perfect option to reinforce their squad having been impressed by his performances in Serie A thus far this season.

In 17 starts in the Italian top-flight, the Argentinian has netted five goals and registered three assists this term. He joined the Italian side from Real Madrid last summer and Los Blancos have a 50% sell-on clause and a buy-back option.

Paz to Arsenal

They have been monitoring the 20-year-old’s performance closely. Along with them, Inter Milan have also expressed their interest in the youngster, however, Arsenal are keen on beating their rivals in this race.

Paz, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a technically gifted left-footed attacking midfielder and is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, is excellent in taking set-pieces and also works hard without possession.

The South American possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Arteta’s system, therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to lure him to the Emirates Stadium by defeating Real Madrid and Inter Milan in this race.

Los Blancos already have enough firepower in their attacking midfield department, therefore, he would be better off joining Arsenal over Real Madrid to play regularly and develop his career should he leave Como.