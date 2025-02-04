Arsenal make Nico Williams ‘priority’ target for the summer

Arsenal’s barren run in the winter transfer market was masked by a 5-1 thumping of Manchester City in their final match of January, though it is fair to say that Mikel Arteta could face the brunt of a trimmed offensive depth in the second half of the campaign. That said, the Gunners are already planning an offensive rebuild for the summer.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have made Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams their ‘priority’ for the summer. The Euro 2024 winner’s future was a subject of massive speculation last summer as well as in the last few weeks, and although he stayed put in La Liga for the time being, it is hard to see him continuing at San Mames beyond the 2024/25 season.

Tottenham Hotspur also were interested in Williams’ signing in January and had been prepared to pay his £50 million release clause and one should not rule them out of the running in the summer especially with Son Heung-min on his last legs. That said, it is hard to look past Arsenal as the forward’s next destination, more so with how they have evolved under Arteta.

Williams the perfect long-term addition

Nico Williams would be the ideal long-term fit in the Arsenal squad on the left wing. With his signing, the burden on Bukayo Saka could also be eased as Gabriel Martinelli can exclusively be used as the Englishman’s backup on the right flank whereas Leandro Trossard, now 30, can be employed as a secondary option behind the Athletic Club speedster.

The former Brighton winger had anyways been linked with departing the Emirates Stadium a few months ago and if he ends up pursuing an offer from Saudi Arabia following the ongoing campaign, Williams’ purchase will be all the more fruitful. And for a £50 million price tag, there are not many out-wide players available right now who can pass well and excel in one-on-ones.

Arsenal will hold a significant edge over Tottenham Hotspur in a race for the player as they will almost certainly qualify for the Champions League next season, whereas the opportunity to work under his compatriot in Mikel Arteta might be too good for the Spanish international to turn down as well.

The Gunners, however, will need to make their moves quickly as Barcelona may reignite their interest in Williams should their finances improve and could prove to be serious rivals for the forward’s services.