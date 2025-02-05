Man Utd and Tottenham in battle to sign Liam Delap

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim seems to have been left unconvinced with both his strikers, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, and is expected to be on the lookout for a new marksman this summer. While Viktor Gyokeres seems like his primary target, it remains to be seen how much of a budget he is handed following the club’s recent spending on centre forwards.

As a result, Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap has emerged as an option with Express reporting that the Red Devils are prepared to compete with Tottenham Hotspur for his purchase. Delap his having a great campaign for the Tractor Boys with nine Premier League goals to his name but could be on the move just a year after joining them if Kieran McKenna’s side is relegated.

Chelsea had shown an interest in him in the recent past but were thwarted by a £50 million price tag, which would likely be the price Ipswich Town seek in the summer. Apart from Spurs and United, Manchester City are interested in their former player too and could exercise their £30 million buyback clause even if it were to sell him at a profit, the source has added.

Delap and United unlikely to be a good match

Manchester United’s interest in Liam Delap rightly comes off the back of a good season in the Premier League but the player might not entice Ruben Amorim as much. He does not have a good creative facet to his game in comparison to some other players the Portuguese coach is monitoring and only excels in the box, a characteristic which might not suit him in the United system.

In addition to that, his past at Manchester City coupled with Manchester United’s failure to win trophies and compete in the Champions League in the last few years could see Delap overlooking them altogether. With silverware and regular minutes a crucial factor in the player’s decision-making, Tottenham may not be a very attractive destination for him either.

With that said, Ipswich Town’s precarious position in the Premier League means it is difficult to see Delap staying at Portman Road for longer than the 2024/25 campaign, while it also remains to be seen if the club slashes the 21-year-old’s price tag in the event of relegation, in which case, he will have no shortage of offers from England and overseas during the summer.