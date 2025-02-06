Arsenal eyeing surprise move for Lautaro Martinez



Arsenal could make a surprise move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez at the end of the campaign, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The London heavyweights were tipped to sign a marquee striker during the winter transfer window. They made an approach for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, but it was unsuccessful. AC Milan’s Alvaro Morata was also considered before the deadline, but the Spaniard ended up joining Galatasaray on loan.

It is now reported by Fichajes that Arsenal could make a shock swoop for Martinez during the summer transfer window. The World Cup winner signed a new long-term deal with Inter in August 2024, but it is claimed that he could head for the exit door if the Serie A giants receive around £100 million for his services.

Marquee striker

It is widely known that Arsenal are looking for an elite centre-forward in the transfer market. Kai Havertz has fared well this campaign with 15 goals, but he has missed several clear-cut chances too. The Gunners need an upgrade on the German in order to serious challenge for regular titles under manager Mikel Arteta.

Watkins was an option for the Gunners in the final week of the window, but they were reluctant to pay more than £40 million. Their offer was immediately rejected by the Villans. Arsenal did not come up with a renewed offer, knowing that Unai Emery’s side had no plans of selling him after Jhon Duran’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

Arsenal may not return for Watkins in the summer as he will be 30 by December. They may want a younger marksman in the prime of his career. Martinez has had a good campaign with 15 goals and 3 assists, but Arsenal may prefer someone with Premier League experience if they were to spend more than 100m on a new striker.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak could be a more realistic option. The Swede has 19 goals and 5 assists this term. He has a stellar shot-to-goal conversion rate of 27% in the Premier League. Martinez’s conversion rate is only 14% in Serie A. Isak would be a much better fit with his passing range, mobility and dribbling skills aside from his goal involvements.