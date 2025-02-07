Arsenal can sign Matheus Cunha for £62m this summer



According to Daily Mail, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who could be signed for £62 million during the summer.

The London heavyweights were tipped to sign a new striker this winter. Cunha was one of the players linked with a mid-season move, but the Gunners did not make a formal approach for the Brazilian ace.

Wolves were also reluctant to part ways with their prized asset, and he recently penned a new long-term deal until June 2029. Daily Mail now reveal that the contract extension includes a £62 million release clause.

Arsenal continue to monitor the highly-rated attacker, but they are not alone in the pursuit of the former Atletico Madrid man. There is interest from several other Premier League clubs including rivals Chelsea.

Possible move

Arsenal opted against any spending during the recent transfer window. The club were focused on landing their priority targets such as Benjamin Sesko, but none were available before the February 3 deadline.

A formal approach was made for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, but Arsenal did not want to overpay for him either. Mikel Arteta’s side are now expected to go on a massive spending spree at the end of the season.

A marquee striker could be the no.1 priority for the manager, but a versatile forward could be signed too. Cunha would be a good fit. The 25-year-old started his career as a striker, but he can play across the attack.

He has been brilliant in the Premier League this campaign with 11 goals and 4 assists from 23 outings. Cunha, who is ‘special‘ according to Wolves manager Vitor Pereira, is most likely to leave in the summer.

Arsenal could be tempted to trigger the buy-out clause, considering he would suit Arteta’s playing style. He is good with the ball at his feet and can link-up play from deeper positions aside from his goal contributions.

The Gunners could face fierce competition from rivals Chelsea, who may also want to bolster their attack. The Blues are searching for a reliable no.9 to lead the attack amid Nicolas Jackson’s inconsistent form.