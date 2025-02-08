Arsenal keen on signing Miguel Gutierrez from Girona but Liverpool could scupper deal

Arsenal and Liverpool have the two best defensive records in the Premier League this season, with their position on the table testifying their solid performances at the back. In spite of looking largely secure from conceding goals, both the clubs are said to be keen on adding to their defensive departments in the summer.

According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), the Gunners and the Reds are prepared to go toe-to-toe for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. The Spanish star has a release clause amounting to £25 million, while Real Madrid, his former employers have the option to trigger a buyback clause worth only £6.5 million.

Arsenal’s requirement of a left back comes in the midst of doubt persisting over Oleksandr Zinchenko’s continuity at the Emirates Stadium, though any new addition might remain a back-up behind Riccardo Calafiori. Liverpool, on the other hand, are seeking a replacement for Andy Robertson, who has crossed 30 and has visibly deteriorated in quality of late.

Liverpool could scupper Arsenal’s deal

Arsenal and Liverpool have both got very attractive sporting projects, so on that note, it is difficult to separate one of them as a more favourable destination than the other. However, if Miguel Gutierrez were to join the latter, his minutes would be a lot more regular if indeed the Premier League leaders start phasing out Andy Robertson and sell Kostas Tsimikas.

Riccardo Calafiori is a lot better suited to Mikel Arteta’s system, whereas Jurrien Timber has been handy at left back as well, so there are even doubts over whether Arsenal will look to materialise their interest in Gutierrez. Moreover, they are likely to spend lavishly on an offensive rebuild this summer and could wait for a few more months before looking at their backline.

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid exercise their buyback clause for the player as well, although in all likelihood, they may only acquire him to resell him at a profit. Carlo Ancelotti already has Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia at left back and is unlikely to want another, at leats in the upcoming summer’s transfer window.