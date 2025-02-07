Chelsea
West Ham looking to beat Chelsea and Man Utd to Jean-Philippe Mateta
West Ham United signed Evan Ferguson late in the winter transfer window. The forward joined the Hammers on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season as he looks to regain his form after a barren run of minutes in the first half of 2024/25. If all goes well, Graham Potters side could even acquire him permanently at the end of the campaign.
If they remain unconvinced by Ferguson’s qualities, West Ham will definitely turn to the transfer market once more in the summer and according to TBR Football (h/t 90min), they are set to rival Chelsea and Manchester United for Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has earned interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest too.
Mateta’s contract at Selhurst Park expires in June 2027 but it is not ruled out that the player looks to depart East London this summer after spending five years with the Eagles. After already scoring 13 goals this season and providing two assists this season, there will surely be a good amount of demand for his services and West Ham will be among those keeping close tabs on his future.
Mateta would be a great addition for West Ham
West Ham gambled on Niclas Fullkrug’s signing from Borussia Dortmund last year and that move has far from worked out for them. Michail Antonio’s injury caused by a car accident compounded their troubles in the final third, so it is vital that their next investment in a striker is on a proven option and with the next few years in mind.
Jean-Philippe Mateta has proven himself in the Premier League for the last several years. While Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all interested in the Frenchman, it remains to be seen if they can guarantee him regular minutes over Ollie Watkins, Alexander Isak and Chris Wood, respectively, while Chelsea and United may look for players a notch higher.
West Ham’s push for a European spot next season will be significantly bolstered by Mateta, who will join them in the prime years of his career. It will be interesting to see what Crystal Palace’s asking price would be for their striker, especially if his desire were to join another English club, and the Eagles’ financial demands may make or break the Hammers’ hopes of landing him.
