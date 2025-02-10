Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United draw up five-man shortlist of free agents for the summer
Manchester United spent a massive sum in last summer’s transfer window, their first since INEOS officially invested in the club which has resulted in them having their hands tied for the foreseeable future unless they can make a number of big sales, while also offloading some players from their inflated wage bill.
Nonetheless, the board will do its best to back Ruben Amorim in the upcoming off-season period as the Portuguese hopes to carry out a massive rebuilding project which has already been kickstarted by Patrick Dorgu’s arrival in the winter. TBR Football (h/t 90min) has now reported that Man United have a five-man shortlist of free agents for this summer’s transfer window.
Lille’s duo of Angel Gomes and Jonathan David headline the club’s wish-list with Bundesliga stars Jonathan Tah and Leroy Sane also making the cut. Finally, there is a spot for Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin as well with the Englishman due to be a free agent later in the year too following his decision to depart Goodison Park.
United will fancy their chances of landing a few targets
Angel Gomes and Jonathan David have already decided to leave Lille in the summer. With both starts having been linked with a move to England, Manchester United could be the perfect destination with regular minutes and a fresh, ambitious project likely to ensue. For Gomes, it may especially be some unfinished business after his initial years at Old Trafford did not go as planned.
Jonathan Tah has earned interest from Barcelona and could unite with his compatriot Hansi Flick in Spain. Moreover, United are very well covered in the heart of their backline, so they might not even attempt to materialise their interest in the German. Meanwhile, Leroy Sane might prefer a move elsewhere given his Manchester City past.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be a good back-up option at Man United but the Englishman is not good enough to start for a team looking to clinch a top four berth. The club’s interest in him might also hinge on what comes of their pursuit of other forwards higher up their shortlist whereas it remains to be seen whether the player also wants the grandeur of a bigger club or regular game time elsewhere.
