Liverpool in battle with Arsenal to sign Hugo Larsson

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, as per Caught Offside.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been the first-choice midfield pairing of Arne Slot. Curtis Jones plays as the deputy to the duo and Wataru Endo is another option but he has found it difficult to play regularly under the Dutch boss’ guidance.

The Reds attempted to bolster the engine room by purchasing Martin Zubimendi last summer. But, the player eventually rejected a move to Anfield to stay at his boyhood club.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have identified Larsson as a serious target to reinforce the midfield after being impressed by his displays in the Bundesliga and have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential swoop.

Frankfurt could be open to selling the 20-year-old if they receive an offer of around £50m from his potential suitors such as the Merseyside club.

Battle

However, purchasing the Swedish international won’t be easy as Arsenal are also in this race and have also held talks with the player’s agent before making a possible move.

Moreover, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in him. Therefore, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

The midfielder still has four and a half years left in his current contract, therefore, Frankfurt are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation if they are forced to cash-in on him.

With Jorginho set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season, Arsenal need a new midfielder to replace him. It has been reported that Flamengo are leading the race to secure his service.

On the other hand, Thomas Partey has also entered the final four months of his existing deal and isn’t close to signing an extension with the Gunners yet. Therefore, if he also leaves the club along with Jorginho then Mikel Arteta’s side will have to go for two new midfielders next summer.

Larsson is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if either club purchase him.