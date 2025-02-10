Man Utd eyeing surprise swoop for Jean-Clair Todibo



According to Givemesport, Manchester United could make a surprise swoop for West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils recently suffered a huge setback with Lisandro Martinez picking up a serious knee injury against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Argentine has been ruled out for the campaign and it is unlikely that he will return to action at the start of next season too.

United need to reinforce the central defensive department as a result, and Givemesport claim that they could revive their long-term interest in landing Todibo. The Frenchman was on United’s radar last summer, but they could not sign him due to UEFA’s multi-club rules.

With INEOS also owning Nice, the Red Devils were barred from any transfers with the French club until September 2025. West Ham United capitalised on the situation to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy, but the centre-back has yet to find his feet with them.

Givemesport claim that United could look to persuade the Hammers to part ways with the former Barcelona man this summer.

Possible transfer

Todibo was a top target for former manager Erik ten Hag. United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe acknowledged that the Red Devils could not land his signature due to UEFA rules. Todibo was tipped to move to Juventus for most of the summer, but he ended up signing for the Hammers, who have described him as ‘exciting‘.

He has made only 15 appearances in the Premier League thus far due to reduced playing time as well as injuries. The Hammers have an obligation to purchase him in the summer, but they could contemplate his departure for the right price. The London outfit will purchase him for £34 million and could be tempted to sell for a profit.

Todibo is a strong ball-playing centre-back with a good aerial presence. The Frenchman was one of the stand-out defenders in the French top-flight, but has struggled since his move to England. It remains to be seen whether United renew their pursuit. The final decision could depend on Amorim, who has the final say on transfers.