Arsenal plotting summer transfer for Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

Arsenal have been linked with a host of strikers of late with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres sitting high on their wish-list. However, it would be far from a surprise if Mikel Arteta looks for a new acquisition from the Premier League itself given that he might potentially be one consistent goal-scorer away from winning the title.

The Gunners have emerged as a potential destination for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, although the Magpies are going to be very lofty with their demands to turn away all interested parties. According to Anfield Watch, they are keeping tabs on Diogo Jota’s situation at Liverpool and could make an attempt towards signing him this summer.

Diogo Jota is no longer a starter at Anfield with Arne Slot preferring all of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah over him. He could be sold by the Reds for the right offer at the end of the season and an offer in line with Transfermarkt’s £42 million valuation of the player might be enough to price him away.

Jota not the right fit for Arsenal

Arsenal have fallen short in the Premier League for the last couple of seasons and possibly in this one due to injuries and another player with a poor fitness record is the last thing Mikel Arteta needs. As a matter of fact, Diogo Jota has missed over 100 games for Liverpool and Portugal due to injuries since joining the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020.

Though Jota is a proven Premier League star who also produced good numbers during his time at Molineux, Arsenal simply cannot afford to take a risk with his signing. Instead, they would be better off acquiring more expensive targets like Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, who are both very technically superior even if one discounts their experience in inferior leagues to England’s.