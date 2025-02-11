Man Utd eye swoop to sign Bournemouth star Antonie Semenyo

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing AFC Bournemouth star Antonie Semenyo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils are currently short in number in their attacking department after letting Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony leave the club in the last two transfer windows.

Now, Ruben Amorim has Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo to deploy in the No.10 position in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, Mount has been struggling with fitness problems since joining the club ahead of last season, while the Portuguese boss has been using Bruno in a deeper role recently.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have registered their interest in signing Semenyo to bolster the squad and could make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford next summer.

Semenyo to Man Utd

The Cherries don’t want to lose their star player just yet but the player could be tempted to leave to play for a top club like the record Premier League champions should he receive a formal proposal.

The 25-year-old is valued at around £23m by Transfermarkt and still has four and a half years left in his current contract. Therefore, Andoni Iraola’s side will demand a large sum to sell the forward next summer.

The forward is a right-footed wide player and is comfortable playing on either flank. He has made 13 goal contributions in 26 matches in all competitions thus far this season. Moreover, the Ghanaian has been guiding Bournemouth to mount a top-seven finish in the Premier League to qualify for European football.

Man Utd lack physicality and are easy to play against. So, Ruben Amorim has made it clear earlier that he wants to hire players – who would be able to help him implement his highly intense style of football.

Semenyo has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually formalise their interest in signing the African to bolster the attacking department.