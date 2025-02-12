Tottenham & Man Utd eye move to sign Matheus Cunha

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, as per Spanish outlet AS.

The Lilywhites have been struggling with injury problems this season, and that has impacted their on-field displays heavily. They have been knocked out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup and are currently languishing 14th in the Premier League table with 27 points from 24 games.

As a result, Ange Postecoglou has come under fire, and it has been reported that his job is currently at risk. In the meantime, the club’s hierarchy have continued to explore the market to bolster the squad next summer.

Spurs would have to sign a new left-winger if Timo Werner eventually leaves the club at the end of this season. He joined on a loan deal from RB Leipzig last summer, but his performances haven’t been convincing enough thus far this season and he has now sustained an injury problem.

Now, AS report that Tottenham are planning to strengthen the attack ahead of next season and have registered their interest in Cunha. They have been monitoring the Brazilian’s development closely before making a potential swoop.

The player recently extended his deal until 2029 with Wolves and has included a release clause of just over £60m. The West Midlands club have been fighting for survival, and the release clause won’t be reduced if they fail to keep their Premier League status. But, in that case, they would be ready to negotiate.

The report claim Tottenham aren’t alone in this race, as Man Utd have also been following the forward closely ahead of a possible move next summer.

Moreover, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest expressed their interest in signing him in the recently concluded winter window. Therefore, the player isn’t short of potential suitors.

Man Utd have found themselves thin in numbers in their attacking department following Marcus Rashford and Antony’s departure, while Jadon Sancho left the club last summer. Therefore, United will have to hire a new forward ahead of next season.

Cunha has been displaying promising performances thus far this season and is a Premier League proven player. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him.