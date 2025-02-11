Manchester United secure deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United are expected to make offensive reinforcements to their squad sooner rather than later as Ruben Amorim also looks to clear out the deadweight from his squad. Antony and Marcus Rashford have already been offloaded on loan and it is still unknown if they have a future at Old Trafford beyond this season, while doubts have also been cast on Alejandro Garnacho’s stay with the Red Devils.

One of the leading names on the club’s shortlist heading into the summer has been Sporting Lisbon marksman Viktor Gyokeres, who is having a superb season in front of goal, thereby gaining interest from elsewhere in England and Europe as well. His links with Man United have intensified since Amorim joined them and it looks like a crucial breakthrough has been made.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, United have ‘secured’ a deal to sign Gyokeres from Sporting this summer in a £58 million deal. Initially, the Swedish international’s release clause was thought to be worth £83 million although it was always expected for his price to be slashed had the player not left midway through the season and stayed through till the end of the campaign.

Brilliant buy for Man United

It remains to be seen how much truth there actually is in the claims that a deal is in place for Viktor Gyokeres, however, it goes without saying that he is a phenomenal purchase by Manchester United. With Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund failing to impress Ruben Amorim, a number nine’s capture was always on the cards and a proven goal-scorer perfectly fits the bill.

Gyokeres’ purchase could signal the end of the road at United for Zirkzee, who has struggled for game time since his move from Bologna last summer. Hojlund, meanwhile, could benefit from playing as a secondary striker as he would fit well into Amorim’s system alongside the Sporting Lisbon marksman, whose creativity and finishing make him one of the world’s best.

There are still no updates as to what personal terms Man United offered to Gyokeres, though it is imaginable that they make him one of their highest paid players. Moreover, a reunion with Amorim in the Premier League would have obviously been a major factor in the forward’s decision-making and eventual inclination towards joining the Red Devils over other interested parties.