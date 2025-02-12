Arsenal shortlist Marc Guehi as a prospective signing if William Saliba leaves

Arsenal centre back William Saliba has rubber-stamped his name as one of the world’s best players in his position, besides being among the first names in Mikel Arteta’s starting elevens. His exploits with the Gunners have not gone unnoticed with Real Madrid showing an interest in his acquisition as they look to replace an ageing defensive department.

With all of their central defenders apart from Eder Militao and Raul Asencio aged over 30, a swoop for Saliba has not been ruled out this summer. And while Arsenal will do all they can to keep him away from the Whites, it will be far from a surprise if the 23-year-old is tempted by their advances and eventually decides to move to the Spanish capital.

Having accounted for the risk of losing a crucial player, Arsenal have shortlisted Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, as per Football Insider, and will consider his purchase if Saliba indeed joins Real Madrid. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the English international, who is expected to depart Selhurst Park in the summer for roughly £75 million.

Guehi an ideal replacement for Saliba

William Saliba’s rise to being a top player in his position has come mainly due to his pace, strength and tackling ability, while he is also a decent passer of the ball. For Mikel Arteta, an almost like-for-like replacement would be the ideal scenario should Real Madrid price the Frenchman away and Marc Guehi’s name is right up there.

The Palace star has all the attributes that Saliba does, barring the Arsenal player’s height. He does make it up, however, with fantastic composure and positioning. Should the Gunners indeed receive as much as their £100 million price tag for Saliba, they can comfortably afford to sign Guehi as well, besides potentially making a net profit in the couple of transactions.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will be stern competitors for the Crystal Palace man with the former, his ex-club, expected to be a thorn in Arsenal’s pursuit.