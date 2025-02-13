Liverpool in contact with Mohamed Amoura’s agents



According to SportBild (via SportWitness), Liverpool are in contact with the representatives of Union SG attacker Mohamed Amoura ahead of a potential move this summer.

The Merseyside giants have fared brilliantly under new manager Arne Slot this campaign. They are presently in pole position to win the Premier League with a 7-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table.

Slot is likely to be backed with a spending spree later this year, considering the lack of investment since his arrival. SportBild claim that the Reds have established contact with the entourage of Amoura.

Amoura is presently on a season-long loan at Wolfsburg from Union SG. Wolfsburg are expected to pay £12 million plus another £1.7m in bonuses to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

Surprise target

Liverpool have had a splendid campaign under the tutelage of Slot, but they have been overly reliant on Mohamed Salah for winning moments. The Egyptian’s contract expires at the end of June and it is unclear whether he will extend his stay.

Regardless of that, the Reds may want a more reliable figure in the no.9 role going forward. Darwin Nunez has been hugely disappointing as the main man up front while Diogo Jota has missed most of the campaign with injury issues.

Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have been in better scoring form, but Slot may push for a new signing. Amoura does not represent a marquee acquisition, but the club could be tempted to land his signature to add more competition for places.

The Algerian star can operate from the left wing or as the main striker. He has amassed 8 goals and 8 assists this campaign. Out of those, 13 goal contributions have been from the no.9 role. The 24-year-old would be a handy signing for the Reds.

He would fit into Slot’s tactical system, considering his pace and ability to high press opponents. Amoura has a Transfermarkt value of £18 million, but Wolfsburg could demand close to £25-30m if they decide to make a quick profit out of him.