Liverpool keen on signing Arsenal target Johan Bakayoko

Liverpool are reportedly showing a strong interest in signing Arsenal target and PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds have been enjoying a stellar campaign under Arne Slot this season, sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 57 points from 24 games. Moreover, they finished the league phase of the Champions League at the top and are among the favourites to win this competition.

Mohamad Salah has been single-handedly propelling the Merseyside club to a Premier League title charge this season, scoring 27 goals and registering 19 goals in 35 matches in all competitions.

However, the Egyptian’s future continues to hang in the air as despite entering the final few months of his current contract, he hasn’t extended it yet. Therefore, it appears Liverpool are lining up potential replacements if he eventually leaves next summer.

Now, Caught Offside state that Slot’s side are ‘seriously interested’ in Bakayoko and could make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield ahead of next season.

Battle

PSV are open to cashing-in on him if they receive an offer of at least £42m with the player keen on moving to the Premier League. However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the Reds as Arsenal are also interested in him. Moreover, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Newcastle United have been keeping a close eye on his development as well.

The 21-year-old is a left-footed right winger and Arsenal currently have Bukayo Saka as the only specialist option to deploy in this area. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Martinelli are left winger by traits but can provide cover on the right if needed.

But, the Englishman joined the club on a loan deal from Chelsea last summer and his performances haven’t been convincing enough to sign him permanently. So, he is likely to return to his parent club at the end of this season.

Ethan Nwaneri is another option to deploy in the right flank and has showcased glimpses of his high potential but he is still just 17 and needs time to develop his career.

Therefore, purchasing a new left winger would be the right decision for Arsenal to support Saka. Bakayoko is a talented player and could be a solid acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club eventually manage to purchase him.