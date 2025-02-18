Tottenham in battle with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Gittens

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens, as per The Sun.

After playing for several English teams in his youth, the Englishman moved to Signal Iduna Park back in 2020. After joining the German giants, the youngster initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings before establishing himself as a key player this season.

In 31 appearances in the Bundesliga and Champions League, the 20-year-old has scored 11 goals and registered five assists thus far this campaign.

Now, The Sun report that Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the Englishman and have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop.

However, Tottenham are also plotting a swoop for him as they are ‘keen’ on bolstering the attacking department ahead of next season. Dortmund could be forced to sell the youngster if they fail to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four and in that case, they want around £80m for him.

BVB are currently languishing 11th in the Bundesliga table with 29 points from 22 games, sitting eight points behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Battle

Gittens is a left winger by traits and Spurs will have to hire a new left-sided attacker next summer if they eventually part ways with Timo Werner. The German joined from Leipzig on a loan deal last summer but his performances haven’t been convincing enough to sign him permanently. Now, he has been out injured in recent weeks.

Moreover, Son Heung-min will turn 34 next year and has entered the final 18 months of his current contract. Therefore, this is the right time to start planning the future without the South Korean superstar.

On the other hand, after letting Marcus Rashford and Antony leave the club, Man Utd have found themselves thin in number in their attacking department. So, signing a new forward to add depth in this area would be the right decision.

Arsenal already have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for the left-wing position. But, Mikel Arteta could do with upgrading this area next summer.

Gittens is a talented player and possesses high potential, therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Man Utd or Tottenham if any of those clubs eventually purchase him.