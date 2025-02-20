Liverpool willing to offer Darwin Nunez in swap deal for Alexander Isak

Liverpool are expected to be in the transfer market for a goal-scoring option this summer with Mohamed Salah’s contract nearing expiry, and neither Diogo Jota nor Darwin Nunez leading the line as per expectation. The club has not ruled out a significant investment on a forward after the end of the season whilst also being prepared to offload their underperforming players.

Football Insider has reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak and in order to reduce the financial burden of his supposed price tag of £150 million, Darwin Nunez could be offered to the Magpies in a swap deal. The Reds’ record signing is among a number of players who could be shown the door in the off-season.

Isak has arguably been the Premier League’s best striker this season and has been of interest to Arsenal as well as Chelsea with Newcastle increasingly unlikely to make it to the Champions League next season. The Swedish international was going to be offered a new deal to prolong his stay at St. James’ Park but he remains attracted by the prospect of moving to Anfield.

Summer transfer possible

With Darwin Nunez failing to live up to the pressure as well as his club-record fee at Liverpool, it might be the best case scenario for him to leave. It is reasonable to think that he could move to Newcastle United, where he would get the best of both worlds – regular game time within Europe as well as a relatively high wage.

Arne Slot has viewed Alexander Isak as his ‘perfect’ target and the striker is also willing to ‘force’ a transfer to Merseyside this summer, Football Talk wrote recently, so there is a strong possibility that a swap deal works well for all interested parties. It is unlikely for the matter to make much progress in the immediate future but things could gather pace once the season ends.