Man Utd ready to pay £62m to sign Matheus Cunha

According to Givemesport, Manchester United will be ready to trigger the release clause for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha if Alejandro Garnacho leaves this summer.

Garnacho was heavily linked with a mid-season exit from Man United. Serie A giants Napoli were eager to land his signature during the transfer window, but they could not finalise a fee or personal terms with the winger.

The Argentine could still depart at the end of the campaign. As a club graduate, he would provide pure profit on the balance sheet, and United have identified Cunha as a potential replacement for the 20-year-old.

Givemesport claim that United are long-term admirers of the Brazilian star and believe he can make an instant impact with his experience and record in the Premier League since his move from Atletico Madrid.

Cunha signed a new long-term deal with Wolves recently, but there is a £62 million buy-out clause for the summer.

Top-class

Cunha started his career as a specialist centre-forward, but he has transformed into a quality attacking midfielder in his time in the Midlands. The Brazilian has been superb this campaign with 13 goals and 4 assists in all competitions.

He has singlehandedly won several games for Wolves and there were no surprises that they were determined to keep him this winter to preserve their Premier League status. The attacker is likely to pursue a bigger club in the summer.

United could step forward with an approach for the experienced ace if Garnacho departs. Cunha would be a quality partner for Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield department. He possesses plenty of pace and has superb dribbling skills.

Cunha also has a knack of providing key passes and does not shy away from unleashing long-range shots. His playing style is very much similar to Fernandes and he could become a mainstay in the starting plans of manager Ruben Amorim.

United seem eager to land Cunha in the summer, but they can expect plenty of competition from their Premier League rivals. Arsenal are another club who have been closely following the developments of the versatile attacker this season.