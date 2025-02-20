Chelsea willing to match Liverpool’s asking price for Caoimhin Kelleher

Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 as they looked to acquire a goalkeeper who was good with the ball at his feet. He has, however, failed to live up to the pressure and display his qualities at Stamford Bridge, particularly this season where his performances have come under serious scrutiny.

Sanchez has conceded the lion’s share of the team’s 34 Premier league goals this season and has been extremely poor while distributing the ball as well. With that in mind, the Blues are looking to sign a new first-choice keeper in the summer and have identified Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher as a target heading into the summer.

Football Insider has reported that Chelsea are willing to meet Liverpool’s demands for Kelleher, which are expected to be in the range of £3o million to £40 million. The Irish international is expected to depart Anfield in the summer with Giorgi Mamardashvili checking in from Valencia and set to compete with Alisson Becker for minutes.

Kelleher a solid first-choice keeper

Caoimhin Kelleher has remained as the understudy to Alisson Becker at Liverpool but that’s not to say he is not worthy of a primary role elsewhere. In the Brazilian’s absence, the 26-year-old has taken up the role between the sticks to fantastic utility with Liverpool legend Steve McManaman lauding him as an ‘outstanding’ goalkeeper as well.

For just £40 million, Chelsea would get their hands on a player with the experience of featuring in the Champions League and the Premier League while Kelleher can be confident about continuing in the English top flight in a regular capacity with one of the country’s biggest clubs.

There is every reason to think the transfer would fall in place this summer as Liverpool also will be ready to part company with the player considering they might otherwise have three goalkeepers in their squad, all of whom will look to play regularly.