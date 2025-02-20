Tottenham lead ahead of Liverpool & Arsenal to sign Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Son Heung-min has been the owner of the Lilywhites’ left flank over the years after joining from Bayer Leverkusen a decade ago. He can even be considered one of the best players in the history of Spurs.

But, he will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season so the decision is up to the North London club whether they want to give him a new deal, considering he will turn 34 next year.

Therefore, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent times. On the other hand, Tottenham have Timo Werner as the backup option for the left flank.

But, he joined on a loan deal from RB Leipzig last summer and is expected to return to his parent club at the end of this season as he hasn’t been at his best this term. Moreover, he has been sidelined in recent weeks having sustained an injury.

Eze to Tottenham

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham are prepared to let Son leave the club and have identified Eze as the top target to replace him.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in him and have been following him closely but Spurs are ‘at the front of the queue’ ahead of their rivals in this race having already done the groundwork over this deal.

The forward has a more than £60m release clause in his current contract and Crystal Palace don’t want to let him leave for anything less than that with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Eze can play on the left flank and is also comfortable in the attacking midfield position. He has been playing in the No.10 role in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a promising campaign last term, making 15 goal contributions in 24 starts in the Premier League. But, he hasn’t been able to replicate the same performances thus far this season.

Nevertheless, he is still a top-level player and would be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham if they can eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.