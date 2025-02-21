Manchester United make £66m bid for Jules Kounde ahead of possible summer swoop

Manchester United signed three defenders last summer but remain one of the Premier League’s poorest performing sides at the back. Having allowed 35 goals into the back of their net in only 25 matches, Ruben Amorim needs to seriously considering his tactical setup as well as the options at hand, therefore implying that another spending spree in the transfer market might occur.

According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), the Red Devils are interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde and have submitted a £66 million bid to acquire him in the summer. After an exceptional season with the La Liga giants, the Frenchman has yet again become the subject of interest in England, to where he was linked with a swoop even while at Sevilla.

United move improbable for Kounde

Barcelona’s delicate financial position means they would be tempted to consider Manchester United’s bid for Jules Kounde, though Hansi Flick might block the player from departing the Blaugrana considering just how vital he is.

Though the 26-year-old was dropped from the starting eleven in the team’s last game against Rayo Vallecano due to disciplinary reasons, his importance simply cannot be understated. Plus, the Catalans are slowly getting back to the force they were to be reckoned with on the pitch and Kounde might not see a swoop to Old Trafford as a step up at the present moment in his career.

Man United are expected to miss out on the Champions League for next season given they are significantly trailing fourth-placed Manchester City in the league standings, while on current form, the Europa League might be too ambitious a prospect for them as well. Therefore, every reason points towards Kounde turning down a move to the club.

Having already spent lavishly on a defensive rebuild less than a year ago, it also remains to be seen whether the United board is prepared to sanction some more signings in the same positions this summer should Ruben Amorim have alternatives in mind.