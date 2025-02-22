Arsenal could sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus for only £33 million this summer

Arsenal are without three first team forwards at the moment with all of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz on the treatment table owing to injuries. Though Liverpool’s form has dipped in recent weeks, it remains to be seen how much of a title challenge the Gunners can mount owing to their lack of frontmen for the business end of the season.

For exactly that reason, it is imperative that Mikel Arteta is backed with a potent goal-scorer in the summer. The Arsenal boss already has a lengthy shortlist of prospective signings, with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic also part of it. TBR Football (citing Calcio Mercato) has reported that the striker’s contractual situation means he could be sold in the summer for just £33 million.

Having struck 13 goals and provided two assists in all competitions for the Bianconeri this season, Vlahovic is one of Serie A’s best marksmen as well as a key fixture in Thiago Motta’s squad. A contract renewal with Juventus beyond 2026 seems like a distant proposition, however, with the Italians wanting the Serbian international to reduce his wage in order to pen an extension.

An affordable option for Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with some brilliant forwards from across Europe but they will have to shell out more than double the money for their other targets. With that in mind, Dusan Vlahovic would be the most cost-effective solution with the 25-year-old’s salary of £200,000 per week also expected to be well within the Premier League side’s budget.

Vlahovic is not a bad striker by any means. Before his move to Juventus, he was wanted by some of the world’s biggest clubs, including a few of Arsenal’s English rivals. Having fine-tuned his weaker attributes over the last couple of seasons with Juve, the former Fiorentina star remains one of the world’s most ominous and regular finishers in the final third.

Considering that Juventus are likely to fall short in Serie A and have already been knocked out of the Champions League, there is not much to play for between now and the end of the season, so Vlahovic could use the next couple of months to ponder over his future. A swoop to England will surely be an attractive option for him, especially to join an ambitious club like Arsenal.