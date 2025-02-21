Arsenal eye move to sign Villarreal star Alejandro Baena

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move to sign Villarreal star Alejandro Baena, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Gunners are reportedly planning to remain active in the upcoming summer window to refresh the squad and challenge on all fronts next campaign.

Purchasing a new striker is high on their wishlist and are said to be also interested in hiring a new midfielder as Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s future continue to hang in the balance.

It has been reported that Mikel Arteta’s side could opt to go for a new left-back as well, considering Kieran Tierney is set to leave the club, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been linked with a move away from the club.

Now, Fichajes claim that Arsenal are planning to sign a new attacking midfielder to support Martin Odegaard and are interested in Baena.

Baena to Arsenal

The 23-year-old is valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028 with Villarreal. But, he could move away from Estadio de la Cerámica next summer.

Manchester City are also interested in him, while Saudi Arabian clubs are eyeing a swoop for him. They could even make an unrefusable proposal to tempt him to move to the Middle East. Therefore, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the North London club.

The Spaniard is a versatile player as he can play in the attacking midfield, box-to-box and left-wing positions. He has been playing on the left side of the midfield in a 4-4-2 formation under Marcelino.

He has been in fine form this season, making 12 goal contributions in La Liga thus far. He was even in the Spain squad – who won the Olympics last summer.

Baena is a talented player and could be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal if they purchase him. He is technically gifted and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Arteta’s possession-based system.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to the Emirates Stadium next summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been drawn to play against PSV Eindhoven in the round of 16 of the Champions League. If they can reach the next round then they will have to face one of the Madrid clubs.