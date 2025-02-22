Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Dean Huijsen

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have been the first-choice centre-back partnership in Arne Slot’s starting eleven this season. After that, the Reds have Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, but the 27-year-old has been struggling with injury problems.

With Van Dijk’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, the Dutchman’s future at Anfield remains hanging in the balance. He has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the years so they can’t afford to lose him.

Therefore, tying him down to a fresh deal would be the right decision, however, he is set to turn 35 next year. So, signing a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for him would be the right decision.

Now, Fichajes claim that Liverpool are looking to sign a new defender and have expressed their interest in signing Huijsen having been impressed by his performances in the Premier League thus far this season.



The 19-year-old joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer and he could already leave Vitality Stadium at the end of this season to take the next step in his career with the defender having a £50m release clause in his current contract.

However, Manchester United are also interested in him, moreover, Real Madrid and Barcelona have registered their interest in signing him. Therefore, he isn’t short of potential suitors.

Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans’ current contract at Man Utd is set to expire at the end of this season. So, they are expected to leave as a free agent. Moreover, considering Lisandro Martínez has sustained a serious long-term injury, hiring a new defender would be the right decision next summer.

Huijsen, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air and is also an extremely composed defender. He is comfortable with both of his feet and possesses the potential to become a world-class player in future.

Therefore, Huijsen would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.