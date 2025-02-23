Arsenal and Liverpool ‘contacted’ over potential transfer for Frenkie de Jong

With numerous clubs around Europe planning for business in the summer, the rumour mill is in full flow with Arsenal and Liverpool frequently being linked with some of the continent’s top names.

The latest player linked with a swoop to England is Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong with TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey reporting that both Premier League sides have been ‘contacted’ regarding a possible transfer for him at the end of the season. Having lost his place in the team to a younger crop of players, it is believed the midfielder might entertain a move abroad.

At the backend of last year, it was claimed that Barca would accept offers amounting to only £17 million to part company with the former Ajax Amsterdam star as they look to offload his massive salary off their wage bills. De Jong is the highest paid player in the La Liga side’s roster with an annual wage of close to £21 million, including bonuses.

Liverpool could trump Arsenal to De Jong

If Frenkie de Jong were to move on from Barcelona, he would certainly have to reduce his wage demands as neither Arsenal nor Liverpool will be in a position to match his current salary.

As far as competition for the 27-year-old’s signing goes, Liverpool are likely to hold the upper hand over Arsenal for his acquisition. The Gunners reportedly are keen on a deeper lying option and though De Jong is capable of playing in the position, it is far from his preferred role. And while Liverpool are also searching for a number six, Arne Slot’s fluid setup will give him a lot more offensive freedom whereas playing under his compatriot will also be a key factor.

Liverpool’s primary target, Martin Zubimendi, has been subject to interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid, so instead of engaging in a bidding war, they might be better off signing a player for less than half the price.

Unfortunately, De Jong’s transfer from Ajax Amsterdam to Barcelona has failed to work out but he has the best years of his career still ahead of him. Having been endorsed for his quality by some of football’s finest legends, including former teammate Sergio Busquets who hailed him as a ‘fantastic’ midfielder, Liverpool may be the right club to provide the player with the fresh start he needs.