Tottenham plan to trump Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Cunha

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to trump Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Wolves ace Matheus Cunha, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites are well stocked in their attacking department but there are question marks regarding the futures of a few options. Timo Werner joined on a loan deal from RB Leipzig last summer but is likely to return to the German side at the end of this season.

Richarlison has continued to struggle with injury problems and has been tentatively linked with a move away from the club. On the other hand, Son Heung-min has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent weeks.

Moreover, Mathys Tel joined on a loan deal from Bayern Munich in the winter window and might opt to return to his parent club next summer.

Now, Caught Offside state that Tottenham could cash-in on Son ahead of next term to avoid losing him for free and are looking to hire Cunha. The Brazilian recently extended his contract with Wolves and has a £62m release clause.

Battle

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Man Utd and Arsenal are also in this race. Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Aston Villa are keen on hiring him.

Arsenal are looking to bolster the frontline following Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz’s recent injury, while Man Utd are planning for a squad overhaul to help Ruben Amorim implement his style of football and signing a new attacker is on the Portuguese boss’ agenda.

Cunha is a versatile player as he is comfortable out wide and in the centre-forward position. He has been performing at his best in the left side of the No.10 role in the 3-4-2-1 formation at Molineux Stadium.

The South American has enjoyed a promising campaign in the Premier League thus far this season, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists in 22 starts. He even scored against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

He is a highly talented player and would be a great coup for Arsenal, Man Utd or Tottenham if any of those clubs eventually manage to purchase him in the upcoming transfer window.