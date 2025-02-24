Ruben Amorim wants to bring Jonathan David to Man Utd



Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim appears determined to bolster the centre-forward department at the end of the season.

Man United have had a torrid campaign in the Premier League, and they have accumulated only 30 points on the board after 26 matches.

The club are going through one of their most difficult spells. Amorim will want financial backing from the board to strengthen his squad.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that the 40-year-old has his sights on landing Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer deal.

The Canadian star has a contract until June 30 with the French outfit and Amorim is determined to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are planning an early approach to convince the former Gent man to choose them over other European rivals.

Top striker

United have lacked a potent goalgetter in their ranks this campaign. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been unconvincing leading the attack.

The duo have netted just 5 goals between them in the English top-flight, and Amorim has recently resorted to 17-year-old Chido Obi to find another solution.

The Portuguese will push the club’s owners to pursue a more reliable option, and David has emerged as a top target amid another fine season with Lille.

David has amassed 20 goals and 9 assists in 36 outings for the French club this term. He has eight goals in the Champions League from 12 appearances.

His glowing performances in Europe may have convinced Amorim. David would fit into the manager’s plans with his mobility and ability to link-up play.

David can also play as an attacking midfielder. His versatility would make him a fabulous signing for United on a free transfer agreement this summer.

West Ham United are also interested in signing the talented marksman, but the Red Devils should have a clear advantage over the Hammers in the race.

United may have a limited summer budget, but they should offer a better financial package than the Hammers to recruit the £37 million-rated striker.