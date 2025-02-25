Man Utd express interest in signing Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Victor Osimhen, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After joining Napoli from LOSC Lille back in 2020, the 26-year-old enjoyed a successful time at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, winning the Scudetto title.

So, he attracted a lot of attention ahead of this season and Chelsea showed a concrete interest in hiring him. Moreover, Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli were also in this race.

But, neither club eventually didn’t sign him. His relationship with the Azzurri broke down completely at the end of last season so staying wasn’t an option. In the end, Galatasaray opted to hire him on a season-long loan deal.

The Nigerian has enjoyed a productive campaign for the Turkish giants this term, scoring 20 goals and registering five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen to Man Utd

Now, on GiveMeSport, Romano states that the forward is set to return to Napoli at the end of this season and is expected to leave the Serie A giants next summer.

He has a £99m release clause in his current contract but if a deal doesn’t materialise before June then his release clause will reduce down to around £62m.

Man Utd are interested in signing him and have been kept informed about the player’s situation. However, they haven’t made a concrete approach to sign him yet and a deal will be dependent on how much United would be able to spend in the upcoming transfer window amid their financial difficulties.

The Italian journalist says that Osimhen isn’t the only name on the Red Devils’ radar as Sporting CP’s in-form striker Viktor Gyokeres is also on their wishlist.

Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled with goal-scoring issues this season as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee haven’t been able to showcase their best.

Therefore, purchasing a new experienced striker would be the right decision and this will allow two of their younger strikers time to develop their career.

Osimhen is a proven goalscorer and would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.